A highlight on Saturday at the Melville Centre for the Arts was the presentation to the winners of the Youth Writing Competition. The winners: Freya Brown, Seren Akman Day, Clara Chaloner, Sophie Pert, Evie Acton, Ffion Richardson, Eleanor Powell, Dawson Williams, Samuel, Lexi Duffus, Yusuf Mohamed, Holly Price, Emily Hopkins, Nathaniel Perez and Sophie Conway. The group took part in three mentoring workshops with writers Bethany Handley, Sheldon the Rapper and Claire Fayers.