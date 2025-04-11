THE ninth Abergavenny Writing Festival took place earlier this month and was another resounding success.
This year there were also fringe events at the Tudor Street Centre in support of the Gathering Community charity.
The Writing Festival was initiated in 2016 to promote writing, creativity, self-expression with a strong focus on the benefits of writing for mental health and wellbeing. The diverse programme for 2025 included writing workshops, talks, discussions and performances.
Writers who took part this year included: Gary Raymond, Jack Strange, Helen Comerford, JJ Lambert, Gwennan Evans, Jack Strange and Bob Walton. Saturday was packed full with events for young people including a session with our Children’s Laureate for Wales Alex Wharton and an outdoor session with Emma Bettridge and her dog Nell.
The Society of Authors held an open meeting for all and Sheldon the Rapper interviewed participants for a podcast to be broadcast later in the year. Meleri Wyn James gave a bilingual session for adults at the Kings Arms Hotel on Friday before making a visit to Ysgol Cymraeg Y Fenni.
A highlight on Saturday at the Melville Centre for the Arts was the presentation to the winners of the Youth Writing Competition. The winners: Freya Brown, Seren Akman Day, Clara Chaloner, Sophie Pert, Evie Acton, Ffion Richardson, Eleanor Powell, Dawson Williams, Samuel, Lexi Duffus, Yusuf Mohamed, Holly Price, Emily Hopkins, Nathaniel Perez and Sophie Conway. The group took part in three mentoring workshops with writers Bethany Handley, Sheldon the Rapper and Claire Fayers.
Deputy Mayor Cllr Bryony Nicholson spoke highly about the quality and passion of the winning entries. Representatives from Writing Festival supporters – Rotary Club of Abergavenny and Christie Residential were also in attendance.
The Festival ended in the Theatre of the Melville Centre for the Arts with a hybrid open-mic and performances from our National Poet of Wales, Hanan Issa and comedian and writer Mel Owen.
The Writing Festival is supported by Arts Council of Wales, Abergavenny Town Council, the Kings Arms Hotel, Rotary Club of Abergavenny and Christie Residential.