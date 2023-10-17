It’s been another eventful week at Smiths Auctions with a number of clients bringing an exciting variety of items to the saleroom. In particular there has been an influx of fine silver and jewellery which has kept the valuers busy cataloguing from ‘dawn to dusk’.
The November sale is of course the perfect opportunity for private clients to browse the online catalogue and do a bit of Christmas shopping. Although Smiths tend to promote the more expensive items of silver and jewellery there are many items estimated at under £50 which can make ideal gifts. For example the ring tray has a wide variety of very affordable gold rings in a huge variety of styles and sizes. Buyers can simply leave bids for the sale online, or even better, they can view the sale two days before the auction and try a few things on. Like most auction houses, Smiths staff are very happy to provide advice to new buyers who are not quite sure how the whole process works. All auction rooms work slightly differently, so it is always a wise move to check out the buyer’s premium charge, the payment methods and clearance times.
Typically some rather eye catching items have arrived at the saleroom heading towards the higher end of the jewellery price range. By far the most expensive item in the sale is a rather fabulous pair of diamond stud earrings weighing an impressive total of 5.2cts!
These would make a very ‘big’ stocking filler. Although they are estimated at £12,000 to £14,000 you have to remember that they would cost nearer to £25,000 in a London jewellery store.
For those looking for something a little more modest there is a classic single stone 1.2 ct diamond pendant estimated at £2,000 to £3,000 whilst a beautiful Lavalier pendant necklace set with a large pear cut diamond and pearl is expected to make £2,500 to £3,500.
There is of course no shortage of antique jewellery, such as a very attractive Victorian 15ct gold necklace set peridot, pearls and pink tourmalines estimated at £850/950. The colours are similar to those seen on suffragette jewellery, which makes it even more appealing.
A large selection of antique and modern silver is also a great place to find Christmas gifts with an extensive choice of items including photograph frames, mirrors, ice buckets, candle holders as well as smaller items such as bookmarks, trinket boxes, caddy spoons and decanter labels.
Of particular note is a classic George III silver mustard pot, a set of four Georg Jensen salts and spoons and a group of novelty garden themed cruets including a wheelbarrow, flowerpots and watering cans.
The remainder of the sale has not been neglected with a good range of ceramics, glass, antique furniture, paintings and collectables.
Of particular note is a selection of antique and vintage fashion, vintage posters, several fine antique barometers and several groups of antique drinking glasses as well as vintage coloured studio glass. The sale is also a great place to find interesting furnishing items such as an antique camel blanket, a large refectory ‘coffin’ dining table, a George III steel fender and a fine leather and brass club fender.
Final entries for the sale are invited by appointment. Please telephone 01531 821776 or visit www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk for for more information. The November sale is now closed for all furniture items. Smiths are however taking in coins and postcards in preparation for their January specialist sale.