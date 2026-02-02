BLAENAU GWENT councillors have agreed tweaks to plans for an already approved development that includes Taco Bell drive-through restaurant in Brynmawr.
At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Planning committee meeting on Thursday, January 28, councillors considered an application by Starburst Limited to change the size of the building for the drive-through restaurant.
Known as a “non-material amendment” the s73 application asks for details of already agreed proposals to be slightly changed.
Known as a “non-material amendment” the s73 application asks for details of already agreed proposals to be slightly changed.
Committee Chairwoman Cllr Lisa Winnett (Labour – Nantyglo) said: “We could have done this under delegated powers, but we felt because of the interest in the previous application and in the wider public interest we would bring it back to committee.”
Planning officer Joanne White took councillors through the report.
Ms White said: “Planning permission was granted in June last year by this committee for a Burger King drive-through, pizza restaurant/takeaway and tanning salon and shop on land adjacent to Costa (Coffee) on Blaina road in Brynmawr.
“Since then, a non-material amendment has been approved to remove the reference to Burger King to allow for an alternative operator, and this was considered acceptable.”
It emerged in November that Taco Bell will now be going there.
Ms White continued: “The proposed changes are limited to the drive-through building only, so the remainder of the scheme will be as approved.”
The change would see the footprint of the drive-through restaurant increase from 1,800 square feet to 2,000 square feet.
Ms White told councillors that objections has been received about the application and these were around: “air pollution, child safety, increased anti-social behaviour, noise, litter, vermin and a high concentration of fast-food outlets particularly in close proximity to a primary school.”
Ms White said: “These concerns were addressed during the original application” before granting the changes and the re-issuing the planning permission.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.