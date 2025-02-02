AMATEUR theatre was celebrated in style at Abergavenny’s Angel Hotel on Saturday night when he A4B awards returned for the first time since the pandemic.

Over the past year a team of judges have been attending performances by local amateur companies at Abergavenny’s Borough Theatre as part of the award scheme operated by A4B - the umbrella group representing the amateur companies based at the local venue.

Speaking at the event A4B chairman Liz Davies, praised the standard of productions at the Borough Theatre and stressed the importance of local companies working together, especially in light of increasing cuts in the arts.

“That we stand strong is more important than ever because we’re not doing it for those of us sitting here tonight...we’re doing it for those youngsters who are starting their careers on the amateur stage... and I think making sure there’s a Borough Theatre stage there for them to star on is a fight worth fighting,” said Liz.

In addition to the acting awards presented during the evening, the winner of the Bernard Zavishlock Award which recognises outstanding contribution in amateur theatre was announced as performer and musical director Sarah Fowler

Bernie - Sarah Fowler
Sarah Fowler with the Bernie Award (Tindle)

Award winners

Best supporting performer under 18 Olivia O'Gorman - The Wizard of OzThe Barrie Jackson Award for Best male performer under 18

Robert Lewis - The Wizard of Oz

Rob Lewis
Rob Lewis (Tindle)

The Ken William Award for best female performer under 19

Delilah Iris Jones - The Wizard of Oz

Deliliah Iris Jones
Delilah with her award (Tindle)

The Judges’ award

Janine Davies, Rachel Beck, Becca Roberts - Farndale Macbeth

Janine Davies, Rachael Beck, Becca Roberts -
Janine Davies, Rachael Beck, Becca Roberts shared the Judges's Award (Supplied)

Best supporting actress over 18

Michelle Cooper - Carousel

Best supporting actor over 18

Joe Pugh - Dick Whittington

Joe Pugh
Joe Pugh (Tindle)

Best actress over 18

Falesha Lewis - The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Falesha Lewis
Falesha Lewis (Tindle)

Best actor over 18

Luke Williams - Hunchback of Notre Dame

Luke Williams
Luke Williams (Tindle)

Best Production of 2024

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Prod of the Year
Liz Davies presents the Production of the Year award to Hunchback of Notre Dame (AAODS) director Tom Mogford (Tindle)