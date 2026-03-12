WYE Valley sports journalist Aly Vance is proving a winner in the parade ring this week – co-presenting The Jockey Club's coverage of the four-day Cheltenham Festival.
The Penallt-raised Monmouth School for Girls alumna, who went there from 1991-2002, was a modern pentathlon star who was part of the 2008 Beijing Olympic training squad, and turned to journalism and broadcasting after her sports career ended.
With a reporting career spanning major broadcasters such as the BBC, CNN and Sky Sports, Aly has become a respected voice in international sports coverage.
Starting out riding as a young girl with the Monmouthshire Pony Club, Aly now presents at some of the biggest events in horse racing, including Royal Ascot, the Derby and the Cheltenham Festival, and is also the face of Henley Royal Regatta, where she presents the event's own coverage.
Before stepping onto the global sporting stage, she went to Oxford University to study medical sciences, followed by the Cardiff University school of Journalism, and then joined BBC Wales.
Following this, she worked for BBC 5live and BBC News as a sports news presenter before moving to CNN to host two programmes for the channel, on horse racing and equestrian.
As a former GB modern pentathlete, Aly brings a unique athlete’s perspective to her presenting, combined with her "engaging style and deep knowledge of sport".
A Haberdashers' Monmouth spokesperson said: "For current pupils, Aly’s journey is an inspiring reminder of the opportunities that begin at Haberdashers’ Monmouth.
"From classrooms in Monmouth to the global stage of major sporting events, her career reflects the ambition, curiosity and confidence we strive to instil in every student.
"As the Cheltenham Festival unfolds this week, the Haberdashers’ Monmouth community will be cheering Aly on – proud to see one of our own at the heart of one of racing’s greatest occasions."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.