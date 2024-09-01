NEARLY 50 rafts are ready to make a big splash at Monmouth Raft Race today, which starts at 12 noon and covers 6.5-miles downstream from the rowing club to Whitebrook.
Look out for a fishing trawler, the Minions, Maori warriors, Jammy Dodgers and even the Titanic - but whether the last one makes it all the way with an iceberg also entered remains to be seen.
The Minions will be up to mischief (Beacon)
Jammy Dodgers were hoping to beat Waggon Wheels (Beacon)
The Titanic will be hoping to make it as far as Whitebrook (Beacon)