Aldi to reopen next month
Wednesday 16th November 2022 10:00 am
The extended and refurbished Aldi in Abergavenny is due to reopen on Thursday, December 15 at 8am - just in time for Christmas.
They have a Facebook page called Aldi Abergavenny dedicated to updating everyone on how the refurbishment is going and when to expect to be back shopping in Aldi.
Turkeys will be on sale from December 19.
A spokesperson on the store’s Facebook page said: “Don’t panic, there will be plenty of Christmas goodies on sale, with some supper offers on our extended specially middle aisles!
“We will also have some super exciting new tech in store like electronic price displays and self serve tills.
“Keep an eye on this page for updates on the store and maybe we will even run a competition.”
