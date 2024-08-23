The announcement that the energy price cap is set to increase by 10 per cent is a devastating blow to older people across Wales, combined with the plans to cut Winter Fuel Payments with virtually no notice and no compensatory measures to protect poor and vulnerable pensioners. We believe that thousands of older people in Wales will be seriously hit by this increase, with many people reliant on the Winter Fuel Payments to cover their energy bills throughout the colder winter months.
We’re deeply concerned that some older people will be tempted to turn their heating down or off to save money. This could jeopardise people’s health and place more pressure on our health and social care services during winter. Some older people will cut back on their social activities to save money, increasing isolation and loneliness.
In Age Cymru’s 2024 annual survey with over 1300 older people across Wales we heard that almost half of older people found cost of living to be a challenge over the last 12 months, and over half of older people had issues with their physical health. This will only worsen with cuts to this vital financial support during the winter months.
There are three key groups of older people we’re particularly worried about:
· Those who just miss out on Pension Credit because their very modest incomes are slightly too high for them to be eligible, usually because they have a tiny occupational pension. Many of them are women.
· Those with high energy needs because of disability or illness, and/or who live in energy inefficient homes which cost a lot of money to heat.
· Between 70,000 to 80,000 pensioners in Wales who don’t receive the Pension Credit for which they are eligible because they do not claim it. The problem of low take up with Pension Credit is deeply entrenched, with about a third of all those entitled to it consistently failing to claim it over many years.
There simply isn’t long enough for many to work out another plan. The UK Government has said more will be done to encourage those entitled to Pension Credit to claim it, but this will take time and won’t stop many missing out this year.
This is not the only decision that will be a hit to many pensioners this year when it comes to help with paying their energy bills. Pensioners will have up to £600 less this winter in UK Government support with their heating bills, compared to last year, because the cost-of-living payments brought in temporarily by the previous Government have now stopped.
To help maximise their income we’re encouraging older people to see if they’re eligible for pension credit. This will also enable people to access the Winter Fuel Payments. If you’ve been turned down before, it may still be worth making a new claim, as benefits rates change, as can your finances.
Call Age Cymru to find out more on 0300 303 44 98 Monday to Friday between 9am and 4pm, email [email protected] or visit www.agecymru.org.uk/pensioncredit , or to make a claim for pension credit, call the DWP pension credit claim line on 0800 99 1234 or visit www.gov.uk/pension-credit/how-to-claim.