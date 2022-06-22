Afghan War veteran jailed over homemade weapon threat

A FORMER soldier who terrified a neighbour by brandishing a knife on a four-foot-long axe handle during a long-running feud has been jailed for nine months.

Afghan War Vet Daniel Morris, 33, of the Gurnos Estate in Brynmawr admitted possessing a bladed article in public when he appeared at Cardiff Crown Court, which heard he had an almost identical conviction six years ago.

The court heard claims that he suffered from PTSD having been exposed to the “horrors of war”.

He and Ben Morgan had a long-standing dispute, and things boiled over last summer when Morris confronted his neighbour with the weapon, prompting armed police to rush to the scene.

Prosecutor Peter Donnison said: “Ben Morgan and the defendant live opposite each other and unfortunately their relationship had been poor from day one.

“There had been various issues to-and-fro in relation to noise nuisance and in effect neighbour disputes.”

When Mr Morgan made a noise leaving his flat on the early evening of August 29, 2021, Morris shouted: “You haven’t got a clue about life,” before coming out and “waving around” the homemade weapon.

Mr Morgan told the court in a victim impact statement: “I don’t feel safe going out. I don’t cope well with things.”

Claire Pickthall, for Morris, said: “The defendant suffers from mental health difficulties and they are as a result of him serving on the front line in Afghanistan.”

Morris wanted to make an apology to Mr Morgan, she added.

Jailing Morris, Recorder Simon Hughes told him: “There was a history of animosity between you and your close neighbour Ben Morgan.

“It is clear you have not got on for a considerable period of time.”

Morris was also banned from contacting Mr Morgan for two years, and must pay a £156 victim surcharge.