The MAD challenge is being supported by local businesses across South Wales and the UK. Eko the dog has been sponsored by Ruffwear & Nutravet and Symonds Yat-based Wye Adventures will provide all canoe kit & guidance on the last leg of the challenge. Other supporters include Crickhowell Adventures who have been vital in help provide kit and advice for the team, Rockfield and By The Wye Glamping who have generously given accommodation on the route. Nutrition has been provided by Enduo & Wolfys to keep the team fuel on the challenge, You can donate by going to their JustGiving page- https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mad-challenge20231