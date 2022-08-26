Adventure Travel to operate new bus routes
Adventure Travel is to take over four key Monmouthshire bus routes from August 30.
The leading South Wales transport operator has won a competitive tender with Monmouthshire County Council to run the 3, 46 and 83 routes, which will be changed and split into four route, now to be known as the A3, A5, A6 and 68.
Each route connects Abergavenny with the rest of the county, with route A3 connecting to Brynmawr, A5 to Knoll Estate, A6 to Hollywell Crescent, and 68 to Monmouth.
Adam Keen, managing director of Adventure Travel, said: “Adventure Travel hasn’t operated routes in Monmouthshire for a long time and we are pleased to be returning to providing services in this part of Wales.
‘’We are in the process of procuring smart, modern, low-emission buses for these routes which will arrive with us in October.
“’Temporary buses will operate the services until our newer buses arrive.”
“These routes will be operated in addition to other new services that we have secured this year.
“We have a growth strategy in place, although the global shortage of frontline workers is hampering our ability to grow as fast as we would like. Nonetheless, we are seeing our team grow with many new drivers and other employees joining us for the first time, all with the shared responsibility of providing a reliable service to the people of South Wales.
“We will ensure that printed timetables are available as well as digital bus information, with a view to making our services as appealing and accessible as possible.
“The routes will be operated by a small rota of dedicated drivers, who will get to know their customers.”
For full timetable and fares information on all routes for Adventure Travel, visit adventuretravel.cymru.
