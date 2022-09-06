Access to better broadband welcomed
Subscribe newsletter
NEW figures show that gigabit broadband is now available for 70 per cent of homes and businesses across the UK, thanks to the UK government’s £5 billion Project Gigabit, connecting rural towns and villages with lightning-fast broadband speeds.
Peter Fox MS has welcomed the news that 53.92 per cent of homes and businesses across Wales will now have access to rapid and reliable internet.
Mr Fox, the Member of the Senedd for Monmouth, said:
“Lightning-fast broadband is vital to scaling up our towns and villages across Wales, for too long hard to reach areas in Monmouthshire have suffered from slow internet speeds.
“That’s why I’m delighted that the UK government’s £5 billion Project Gigabit is making huge progress across the UK, with 20 million premises connected since 2019.
“This progress means businesses and organisations can tap into rapid and reliable internet, creating opportunities, unleashing potential, and driving forward local economic growth.
“The next step is ensuring that every home and business in Wales has the same ability to tap into this opportunity.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |