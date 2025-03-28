An Abergavenny business has won a major tourism award at a national celebration for those in the Welsh tourism sector.
Wonderful Escapes and Wern-y-Cwm Farm, Llandewi Skirrid, has been named as the best self-catering business in Wales.
Laura Tension MBE and General Manager, Emily Watkins, came out as winners against a total of 48 finalists across twelve categories ranging from Best Hotel to awards for sustainable tourism.
Tension was the founder of the high street mother and baby brand, Jo-Jo Maman Bebe, which she ran for 29 years before selling in 2022. She has since been able to follow her dream of creating a retreat centre in the heart of Wales which became Wonderful Escapes.
The team behind Wonderful Escapes set out to make the tourist destination as eclectic and exciting by making it as unique as possible. It is furnished with 100 per cent recycled and upcycled decor.
“We have put a lot of work into making it a place which people from all around the world will want to come and stay,” she said.
“We genuinely believe Wales should be and could be a number one global destination.”
The winners were congratulated by Rebecca Evans MS, the Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for the Economy, Energy and Planning who said the Welsh Government was proud to support the awards this year.
“These awards excellence in a vital industry that employs nearly 12 per cent of our workforce and contributes £3.8bn to our economy each year,” she said.
“Wales is a world-class destination owing to our stunning landscapes, exceptional hospitality and remarkable attractions, all underpinned by our unique culture and heritage.”
“I congratulate all finalists who serve as outstanding ambassadors for Wales.”