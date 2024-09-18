“Now I seem to be a writer,” he mused. “I started writing several books on different subjects, but nothing came to anything until I started on the Roman series starting in south Wales. I think my interest started with Castle Meadows, and how important it has been to the town as a flood plain. The path of the river has changed quite dramatically since the Roman era, but I could quite easily imagine the Legion and busy traders camped on the meadows, living and working. It’s a great asset to the town and thank goodness it floods regularly enough to deter anyone thinking it should be developed.”