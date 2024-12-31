This morning in Abergavenny, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 10°C.
There will be a chance of moderate rain.
By the afternoon, the conditions will remain overcast, and the temperature will hold steady at 10°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift to moderate rain with a cool temperature of 10°C.
The afternoon will bring scattered showers and a significant drop in temperature to 5°C.
The overall conditions for tomorrow will be cooler and wetter, with a maximum temperature of 5°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend shows a move towards sunny weather.
The temperature will fluctuate between a low of 0°C and a high of 5°C.
Expect clear skies with sunny spells, particularly in the mornings and afternoons, before transitioning to cloudy with sunny spells and occasional scattered showers.
This article was automatically generated