This morning in Abergavenny, it will be overcast with a morning temperature of 14°C.
In the afternoon, there will be moderate rain nearby, with the temperature reaching a maximum of 15°C.
Tomorrow morning will be cooler compared to today, with moderate rain nearby and a temperature of 12°C.
The afternoon will remain cool with moderate rain nearby, concluding the day with a maximum temperature of 11°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend in Abergavenny will involve patchy rain nearby, with temperatures ranging from 10°C to 14°C.
Expect a mix of cloudy skies with sunny spells and occasional mist.
