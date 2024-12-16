This morning, Abergavenny will experience scattered showers with a morning temperature of 10°C.
In the afternoon, it will be cloudy with a maximum temperature of 10°C.
Tomorrow morning, expect similar conditions with scattered showers and a cool start.
The afternoon will continue to be overcast with scattered showers.
The overall conditions for the day will be consistent, with temperatures ranging from 10°C in the morning to 10°C in the afternoon.
Over the next few days, Abergavenny will see a general trend towards cooler temperatures and clear skies.
Temperatures will range from a minimum of 2°C to a maximum of 8°C.
This article was automatically generated