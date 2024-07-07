A look at today's weather around the Abergavenny area The weather in Abergavenny today has been quite variable, presenting a mix of conditions that people out and about would do well to prepare for. Early risers witnessed a foggy start at 6:00, with visibility low, the air temperature at a cool 13°C, but feeling slightly warmer at 14°C due to humidity levels pushing close to 100%. This fog briefly gave way to light rain showers by 7:00, maintaining the temperature but increasing wind speed to a gentle 7.2 mph. As the morning progressed, the area experienced patchy rain nearby, with the temperature gradually rising to 17°C by noon. Wind speeds also picked up, reaching 15.2 mph, making for a brisk day. Notably, cloud coverage remained dense throughout the morning, holding at 100% during the early fog and only slightly receding to 90% by 8:00. The afternoon showed a gradual improvement in weather conditions. By 15:00, the temperature peaked at 20°C, providing a mild and comfortable outdoor environment, despite the continuing patchy rain nearby and wind speeds of around 14.1 mph. Cloud coverage decreased to 60%, allowing for some much-needed sunlight. However, as the evening approached, the weather took a turn, with temperatures dropping back down to 16°C by 19:00 as overcast conditions dominated. The wind slowed to a calmer 8.1 mph, and humidity remained high at 89%, which led to mist forming by 22:00, reducing visibility once again. Looking ahead, the weather is expected to continue showing signs of patchy rain nearby with temperatures hovering around 19°C to 20°C. Wind speeds are predicted to be more gentle, ranging from 6.7 mph, making for a relatively calm day if you don't mind the intermittent rain. Whether you're planning outdoor activities or just need to run some errands, it's advisable to keep an umbrella or raincoat handy and dress in layers to adapt to the changing conditions throughout the day.