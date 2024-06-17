This morning in Abergavenny, expect a temperature of 14°C.

There is a chance of scattered showers, with a total precipitation of 1mm.

Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 16°C.

Scattered showers will continue, with a total precipitation of 2mm.

Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, conditions will be similar to today.

The temperature will be 14°C and it will be dry with no rain expected.

In the afternoon, the temperature will reach 16°C.

Again, there will be no rain.

For the rest of the week, the temperature will hover around 14°C.

No rain is expected during this period.

This article was automatically generated