Over the next few years, several large buildings were erected around the Cardiff area and articles appeared in the local press such as: A new church, All Saints, has been built in Barry and the heating has been most satisfactorily done by Messrs Edwin Hampton & Co of Cardiff. Edwin Hampton was still working up until the time of his death at his home in Cardiff in December 1926. He was 78 years of age. He is survived by his third wife, four daughters and two sons, Reg and Wilfred, who will carry on their father’s business. His personal effects in his will were valued at £1581. The funeral took place at the Old Cemetery in Abergavenny and the funeral cortege arrived by road from Cardiff and the chief mourners were his two sons, Mr. Alfred Shankland (a director of Hampton’s Heating Company Ltd.) and the four bearers were members of his staff. His wife died in 1958 aged 91. (Most local history books record that Hampton & Bromley made the Hereford Road gates but I have an alternative suggestion.)