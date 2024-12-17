This morning in Abergavenny, it will be cool with moderate rain nearby and a morning temperature of 9°C.
In the afternoon, it will remain cool with light drizzle and the temperature will slightly increase to 10°C.
Tomorrow morning, the conditions will be slightly warmer with moderate rain nearby and a temperature of 12°C, indicating a warmer start compared to today.
By the afternoon, the temperature will slightly decrease to 11°C with moderate rain still in the area.
Overall, the weather tomorrow will be cooler with persistent moderate rain, ranging between 12°C in the morning and 11°C in the afternoon.
Over the next few days, the general trend indicates a continuation of cool temperatures with moderate rain nearby.
Temperatures will vary, starting at 6°C and reaching up to 11°C.
This article was automatically generated