After five months of competitive racing, on Saturday July Abergavenny’s young slot car talent completed the final round of the first, half-year series.
Following four tightly fought heats on Wye Valley Slot Car Club’s four-lane track, the children were able to crown their first summer champion.
Lead organiser, James Attridge explained; “We set up the juniors club as a monthly hobby for anybody to come and have a go. You don’t need your own car - you can borrow kit. There is the championship to compete in too, which is open to under 16s and runs twice a year with a summer and winter champion.”
Winning this weekend’s meeting eight-year-old William Pitt, from Glangrwyney, made it four wins-in-row to be crowned champion.
A jubilant William said: “We got medals and sprayed champagne on the podium! It’s been great fun racing my car against my friends.”
William’s father, Simon added: “Thankfully the champagne was just sparkling water!
“He’s really enjoyed the competition and us Dad’s play chief mechanic when required. Sometimes that’s more about picking up a car or two following a full-throttle approach to a corner! We also have a crack at it at the end of meeting!”
Not content with one super slotter, it seems they may have siblings dualling on track next time as Simon admitted:“I think William’s sister might be interested now, so we might have a sibling rivalry to consider next series.”
Round five’s podium was completed by 7-year-old Jack Miles from Cardiff, finishing second and Chloe Attridge, aged 7, from Newport claiming third place.
This left William with a runaway total of 40 points, clinching the championship nine points clear of second-place runner-up Robin Greys, aged eightm from Abergavenny, in the overall standings.
The club is the introduction into slot car racing that Phil Field, Director of Wye Valley Slot Car Club, feels will help the sport grow. “Wye Valley Slot Car Club has a proud history of slot car racing, our ‘Junior Racers’ programme is aimed at inspiring the next generation. We have had great fun this championship and it’s been amazing to see the kids develop in confidence and ability!
“The next championship starts in August. As always, we are open to everyone and have equipment to borrow for anyone who needs it. Everybody is welcome, our clubrooms are open Monday and Thursday nights for rallying and racing on our permanent, four-lane racetrack and tricky rally stages. The Juniors meet one Saturday a month.”
James added; “Come and try the excitement of real racing for yourself!” The championship is open to Under 16s and children need to be accompanied by an adult. Will William be able to defend his new title? Maybe you or somebody you know would love to challenge him. The new Championship ‘Winter 2023’ starts on 19 August 2023. Search for “Wye Valley Scalextric Club ‘Junior Racers’” on Facebook, or email [email protected] for more information.