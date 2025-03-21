AS part of Abergavenny Writing Festival, The Gathering Community are delighted to be holding a Fringe event at Tudor St Centre.
Join them from Sunday April 4 to Saturday April 5 for some amazing talks and workshops from local authors including....John Alex Taylor, Colin R Parsons, Julie Pike, Chris Meredith, Kathy Biggs, Stephanie Burgis and many more...
All proceeds from ticket sales will go to The Gathering Community charity. The Gathering provide well being activities and social interaction within the community.
There will be author signings after each author event at a Book-ish pop up shop at Tudor St during the festival.
On April 5 authors Helen Comerford and Jack Strange will visit to sign their books. Helen at 2pm & Jack at 3pm
For more info and tickets for each event visit - https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/the-gathering-community