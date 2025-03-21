AN Abergavenny woman “no longer feels safe in her own home” and “lives in fear” that a career criminal who attempted to break into her home could return upon his release from prison.
Cardiff Crown Court heard how Jason Archibald, 50, a career criminal with 42 previous convictions for 104 offences, attempted to break into the kitchen window of an Abergavenny woman’s home last summer.
The victim, who is a friend of Archibald’s sister has known the defendant since he was aged around 12.
The court heard that at around 7.15 am on the morning of June 22, 2024, the victim was working on her laptop when Archibald climbed over a back wall and attempted to gain entry through her kitchen window.
Later that same day Police found Archibald in a tent in the grounds of an Abergavenny church.
Upon his arrest, he initially pleaded innocence to any wrongdoing and explained, “I don’t do burglaries anymore.”
He later pleaded guilty to attempted burglary.
Archibald has previously served four-year and six-year prison terms for burglary offences.
Prosecutor Jack Brown said that the victim now wants to move and, “She no longer feels safe in her home and she believes she was targeted because she knows the defendant’s sister.
“She lives in fear he will return and says the incident has put a strain on that relationship.”
The court how the defendant has struggled with drug addiction and his barrister Tabitha Walker asked he be given credit for his “genuine remorse” and guilty plea.
The judge, Recorder Dyfed Lion Thomas told the defendant, “Your victim no longer feels safe in her home.
“You tried to get into that property. “
Archibald was sentenced to 21 months but because he has been kept on remand since June 24, 2024, he will shortly released from custody on licence due to time already served.