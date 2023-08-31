A new Peak Cymru programme is coming to Abergavenny in October inviting young people to explore themes of climate change, land rights, biodiversity and creativity in the Black Mountains.
Peak Peers takes place over two long weekends in October at Peak Cymru’s sites- Platform 2, Y Fenni Train Station and The Old School, Crickhowell as well as visits to local land-based projects and partners.
They are looking for 12 people age 18-30 living within one hour of Abergavenny to participate in creative workshops, walks and talks with artists, climate scientists, poets, farmers and activists.
Every participant receives a bursary of £500 to cover their travel and expenses.
You can apply through the Peak Cymru website, the deadline for applications is 9am on Thursday, September 14.
If you are interested in getting involved with this programme, you can attend a drop in Q&A session via Zoom on Thursday, August 31 from 5-7pm.