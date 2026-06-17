Founded and operated by the Merchant family, White Castle Vineyard has become synonymous with quality and innovation in Welsh winemaking. What began as a vision to produce premium wines in the Welsh countryside has evolved into an internationally recognised brand, consistently earning praise from critics, judges, and wine enthusiasts alike. The award-winning Pinot Noir Précoce 2023 showcases the vineyard's commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and sustainable vineyard practices. Produced exclusively from grapes grown in Llanvetherine, the wine reflects the distinctive character and terroir of the Welsh landscape while meeting the highest international standards.