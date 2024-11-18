ABERGAVENNY’S close-knit community is coming together to support those impacted by a devastating fire that broke out on the town's historic High Street on Sunday.
The blaze, which affected several buildings, has left both residents and local businesses shaken, as people scramble to deal with the fallout in the build up to Christmas.
In response, Emma Bevan-Henderson, a local curator and champion of independent businesses, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for those affected, particularly the families and small businesses that have suffered losses.
"I wanted to help in some way, even though I can’t physically do anything,” Emma shared. "This is my hometown, where I grew up. I have friends that own independent shop owners, and they have lost several days of income due to their shops being cordoned off as emergency services investigate. It’s really important that we rally together and help them during this difficult time.”
Emma went on to emphasise the difficulties that many residents that live near the High Street have suffered.
“I had a family with young children reach out to me, whose home was severely damaged by smoke,” Emma commented. “The first portion of the funds will go to them, with plans to replace soft furnishings and bedding that was completely ruined in the fire.”
In a show of solidarity, local cleaning company H & A Cleaning have also stepped in, offering free deep cleaning services to those whose homes or businesses were impacted by smoke or soot damage.
The whole ordeal has highlighted the resilience and kindness of Abergavenny’s community.
“I know that when these things happen, people can feel helpless. Having this fundraiser allows people to help in a way that is tangible, to make sure people get the support they need,” said Emma. “Everyone in the community has stepped up, we’re a community that cares, and when something happens, we know how to pull together."
The GoFundMe page is already well on its way to surpassing its target, and more donations are expected as word spreads.
As of November, 18, the page has risen over £2,000 in support.
"It’s moments like these that make you realise how much we all rely on each other," Emma said. "I’m proud of my community and grateful for the support."
As the town begins the recovery process, one thing is certain: the heart of Abergavenny, its people, and its businesses, will rebuild stronger together.
If you would like to show your support, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/to-help-those-affected-by-fire-in-abergavenny to contribute today.