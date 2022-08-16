Abergavenny triathlon club looking for new members
A triathlon club are looking to recruit more members as they look to grow.
Y Fenni Triathlon is an Abergavenny sports club formed in 2013 by Mike Hill and is open to adults aged 18 and over.
The club is affiliated with Welsh Triathlon, the national governing body for triathlon in Wales.
Y Fenni Triathlon currently has 54 members with 36 males and 18 female members, and train every Sunday and Wednesday, often using the facilities at Abergavenny Leisure Centre as their base.
The club holds swim training every Sunday morning at the Leisure Centre, with running training held every Wednesday evening whilst cycling training and events are organised by members on a regular basis.
Having overcome the challenges of running a sports club during the Covid pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns, Y Fenni Triathlon are now actively looking to recruit more members to join them at their popular and expanding club.
Speaking to the Chronicle, club chairman Richard Shaw said: “Many triathlon clubs struggled during the pandemic losing members due to the uncertain, and at one stage we were not certain whether we would be able to sustain the club.
“However despite the limitations we manged to organise virtual meetings and races which helped towards keeping members and since lockdowns have ended we have even managed to gain mor members than we lost during the pandemic.
“We are always on the lookout for more members however and we would encourage anyone who has an interest to come down, meet us and have a try.”
Whilst open to recruiting more members both male and female, the club is actively looking to encourage more women to join the club working with Monmouthshire council to attract more female members.
Y Fenni Triathlon Club Treasurer Zoe Anderson has been a member for many years, and
“We are a very welcoming and inclusive club, and whilst all members are friendly it would be especially nice to attract more female members to the club. I know a lot of friends who exercise regularly who often ask about the club, so I think there is a growing demand for more females to join clubs like us and we would be delighted to welcome them in.”
The club currently has five coaches, with both Zoe and Richard trained as coaches. Through the Be Active Wales Fund from Sport Wales, coaches also receive training to progress to the next level of coaching.
Whilst Abergavenny Leisure Centre was temporarily closed recently, the club used the facilities at Monmouth Girls School but are now back using the leisure centre in Abergavenny where they also use the sports hall in the autumn for further traing inlcusding strength and conditioning.
With race season well underway, club members have been busy with as many as 14 members taking part in the Hereford Triathlon on July 10.
In the past Y Fenni Triathlon have held their own events and races such as the Blaenavon Triathlon, but due to Covid the club has been unable to hold a race since 2019, yet there are hopes to organise another event in 2024.
A social club, Y Fenni Triathlon members often exercise together outside of club training and meet up for coffee and drinks after events, whilst the club even organises an annual training trip to Mallorca which after a few years break they will be hoping to resume in 2023.
Richard added: “We are a club that prides itself on the enjoyment and inclusion of our members and as a club of mixed abilities all are welcome. Triathlon events are quite infectious once you get involved and as a club we like to provide a platform for people to get a taste of it and those who do often come back for more.”
For more information on Y Fenni Triathlon and how to become a member please visit their website https://yfennitriathlon.co.uk/ or find them on Instagram @yfennitriathlon
