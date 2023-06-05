ABERGAVENNY Women FC have made the shock decision to pull the plug on the club, saying the "cards are stacked against them".
It follows their six-point docking by the FAW for allegedly missing two fixtures, which the club claimed was "unfair", and a £2,000 fine.
In 2021, the FAW sparked huge controversy by demoting the team from the Wales Premier Women's League, despite finishing fourth, saying the club wasn't equipped for the new look Adran Premier League.
Abergavenny Women bounced straight back to the top-flight with promotion, but have struggled in the league this season, and were relegated after being hit with a six-point deduction for failing to meet a deadline to play a postponed fixture at TNS.
A club statement issued today just three days after the club's awards night says:
"IT is with great sadness that we, Abergavenny Women FC, confirm that we have made the heartbreaking decision to bring the club to an end.
During the past three seasons, it has become clear that it is an impossible task to continue, where no matter how hard the players, coaches and officials work the cards are stacked against us.
This season has seen us charged with over £2,000 in FAW fines, along with six points deducted from our efforts in the Adran Premier League, and so we believe we are not all playing under the same rules.
It hasn’t been fair on our volunteer officials, who put in huge amounts of hours and effort, and on the playing staff who work their socks off for the sport they love.
We will be working with all our playing staff and coaches to support them in finding new clubs, but if any clubs would like messages to be passed to the players across our U16, U19 and first team, please email [email protected] where we will gladly pass on to any of the players or indeed staff.
We would like to express our sincere thanks to all the coaches and officials over the years that have given their time and dedication to the club.
We also want to thank our loyal supporters who have stuck with us throughout.
Thank you to our sponsors who very kindly supported us financially and have kept us going in our battle to survive.
We want to thank the men’s club at Abergavenny Town FC for their support and we wish them all the very best for the future and of course the ground staff that have worked with us at Pen-y-Pound.
The biggest thanks go to our players! To every player that pulled on the Abergavenny Women FC shirt, we wish you all the best in your footballing journey, wherever that takes you.
For some your whole career has been with Abergavenny, for others just a season or two, but we have been your football family and we will continue to support each and every one of you to move on and remain playing.
Abergavenny Women FC."