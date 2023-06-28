Abergavenny local town Councillor Chris Holland, is currently in Valencia representing Wales in the International Hockey over 75’s team; marking his twenty-ninth time playing for his country.
During his time there, Chris has been updating The Chronicle from a very hot Valencia (34 degrees) .
On Sunday, Chris informed us that in their first game, they had lost to Holland 3-0 in a very dramatic match. "At half time unfortunately we had to take our 84-year-old goalkeeper off with heat exhaustion! So played the second half with the backs fending off shots on goal without protective gear.
"They took advantage of no keeper, and it’s not nice standing on the line when an 70 mph ball comes at you. We did get the ball in the net but it was disallowed for touching are own players feet before it went in, I did say you silly billy or something like that..."
"With that in mind, 3-0 was still a respectable score against one of the top teams in or group."
In their second game against Germany, despite the early start, Chris and the team found themselves in a challenging position with temperatures rising. "Germany... how we lost 2-1, I don’t know!" Chris said "we missed a penalty, three short corners... I stuck a shot wide."
Their third game against Belgium ended with a draw of 0-0 and with the bottom team dropping out, it is all dependant on how Belgium get on against Germany and Wales versus England that will decide if Chris and his team are in the playoffs for 3rd.
Chris started playing hockey from a very young age. He recalled during his days in school, when students were given the fateful opportunity to either take maths or play hockey during their last period... a no brainer for Chris.
His love for the game prompted him to join his local club in Abergavenny in 1965; where he stayed for nine years. Chris later joined Newport’s hockey club due to Abergavenny dropping a team and Newport being a Premier division club. From 1973 to 1981, Chris gained a multitude of County and South-East Wales caps; evidence of his skill and dedication to the sport.
Due to the expense of travel, Chris then returned to Abergavenny in 2000, where he continued to play until he retired at fifty. His retirement did not last long, however, as Chris stumbled across a hockey club in the Brecon Beacons for over 60’s.
He continued to play for the over 65s, 70s and now the 75s, up front. When asked what he loves about hockey, Chris said: “everything. The excitement to play for your country... each time you pull your shirt on and get the idea of winning in your head – there’s nothing like it!”
Over the time in which he has played hockey, he has played an incredible 28 times for Wales (not counting the four matches he has played at Valencia) and over 100 county caps to his name.
“Another thing I love about hockey is getting to see different parts of the world. I have never been to Valencia before! I was also in the Welsh squad set for Japan for the over 70’s but unfortunately was unable to go due to being injured.
“The pandemic also put everything into standstill, so it's great to see tournaments back on!”
Town Clerk, Sandra Rosser expressed her delight in Chris’s accomplishment, speaking on behalf of the town council, saying: “Abergavenny Town Council through recent boundary reviews now covers Llanwenarth Citra as one of its 6 wards.
“Cllr Chris Holland joined Abergavenny Town Council from Llanfoist Fawr Community Council after this review and proceeding elections.
“He is a real asset to the council with his knowledge and 36 years of experience.
“We recently learned about his passion for sport, and how he still plays hockey, representing Wales over many years. We know what a huge honour this is for Cllr Holland, and we are behind him all the way... We’re very proud of him!”