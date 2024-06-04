Abergavenny Theatre Group is making a welcome return to the Borough Theatre this month, this time performing an adaptation of the Thomas Hardy classic novel- Tess of the D’Urbervilles.
The novel tells the tragic story of Tess Durbeyfield, a poor peasant girl in rural England, who discovers that she is a descendant of the once-noble d’Urberville family. After a series of unsettling events, including a sexual assault and an illegitimate child, Tess faces judgment from her community and struggles to find redemption in a society that harshly judges her for her perceived transgressions. Set in the fictional county of Wessex, the story reflects the social and economic changes of the late 19th century in rural England.
The cast, comprising of 13 members of ATG have been working hard rehearsing for the play over the last eight weeks, under the direction of Molly Brickley-Clark and her father, long time ATG member Snowy Clark.
The play will be performed in the Borough Theatre, Abergavenny over three nights from Wednesday, June 12 to Friday, June 14 and the cast and crew are looking forward to welcoming its audience to the auditorium, and hope everyone enjoys this masterpiece, which comes hot on the heels of ATG successes like The Revlon Girl.
Tickets can be booked online, by telephone on 01873850805, by visiting the box office or at boroughtheatreabergavenny.co.uk/shows/tess-of-the-durbervilles