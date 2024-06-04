The novel tells the tragic story of Tess Durbeyfield, a poor peasant girl in rural England, who discovers that she is a descendant of the once-noble d’Urberville family. After a series of unsettling events, including a sexual assault and an illegitimate child, Tess faces judgment from her community and struggles to find redemption in a society that harshly judges her for her perceived transgressions. Set in the fictional county of Wessex, the story reflects the social and economic changes of the late 19th century in rural England.