Rail passengers using Abergavenny Station have been warned services could be delayed or cancelled altogether this afternoon due to animals on the tracks.
The operator, Transport for Wales, said disruption is expected to last until roughly 1.30pm this afternoon and that passengers should regularly check to ensure they are able to make their journeys.
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The latest data from National Rail has said the 12.03 service to Holyhead has been delayed due to the issue.
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