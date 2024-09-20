POPULAR theatre company Abergavenny Star Players return to the Borough Theatre this week for an unforgettable rendition of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s beloved musical, Carousel. This enchanting production tells the poignant tale of love, tragedy, and the human spirit set against the backdrop of a picturesque New England seaside town.
With timeless songs like “If I Loved You”, “June is Busting Out All Over” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone” as well as two very impressive dance sections, the talented cast and live orchestra promise to deliver an evening of heartfelt performances and memorable memories.
Carousel debuted in 1945 as the second collaboration between Rodgers and Hammerstein, following the success of Oklahoma!. Adapted from Ferenc Molnár's play Liliom, the musical shifted the setting to coastal New England. Its innovative blend of serious themes, complex characters, and a groundbreaking score earned widespread acclaim, solidifying Rodgers and Hammerstein's legacy in American musical theatre history.
This new production has been created by Molly Brickley-Clark, herself a local performer, and includes a cast from local areas as well as further afield. Molly set up the company a few years ago with a view to raising money for the charity St David’s Foundation and they have performed shows such as “Jesus Christ Superstar”, “Rent” and “Chess” over the past few years.
This year has also been an opportunity to have young performers involved in the cast, and these are being supported by the Creative Features project, which aims to bring together organisations committed to the arts and to youth, creating a Monmouthshire wide community of spaces and opportunities. Through collaboration, shared knowledge, expertise and resources, the project aims to build a stronger network that supports young people in their journeys of self-expression. The production is sponsored by the local company Taylor and Co. and is sure to be two unforgettable nights filled with breath-taking music, captivating performances and a story that will touch your heart.
The show opens at the Borough Theatre on Thursday September 26 and Friday, September 27. Tickets are available through the following link. https://boroughtheatreabergavenny.co.uk/shows/carousel/