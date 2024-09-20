This year has also been an opportunity to have young performers involved in the cast, and these are being supported by the Creative Features project, which aims to bring together organisations committed to the arts and to youth, creating a Monmouthshire wide community of spaces and opportunities. Through collaboration, shared knowledge, expertise and resources, the project aims to build a stronger network that supports young people in their journeys of self-expression. The production is sponsored by the local company Taylor and Co. and is sure to be two unforgettable nights filled with breath-taking music, captivating performances and a story that will touch your heart.