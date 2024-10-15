This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions are foggy with a temperature of 12°C.
The fog will continue into the afternoon with the temperature slightly rising to 14°C.
Tomorrow morning, expect moderate rain and a warmer start with a temperature of 16°C compared to today.
The rain will ease into scattered showers by the afternoon, maintaining the temperature at 16°C.
Overall, tomorrow will be wetter with a minimum temperature of 16°C and a maximum temperature of 16°C.
In the next few days, the general trend shows partly cloudy skies with temperatures ranging from 10°C to 15°C.
This article was automatically generated