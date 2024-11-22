The 1st Abergavenny Scouts are gearing up for a festive season filled with activities designed to support the local community and raise funds that could benefit the future of the Scouts.
On November 30, the Scouts will be at Waitrose Abergavenny for a fundraising bag pack, with proceeds going directly to local charities. The Scout also hope to raise money for equipment that will aid Scouts’ present and future.
Rhys Morgan, Scout Leader for the 1st Abergavenny Scouts, shared: "We want to give back to the community, and we hope that people will come out to support the children and get involved in this initiative."
The bag pack is not only a way to raise funds but also a chance for the Scouts to engage with the public and raise awareness of their activities and the important role they play in the community.
The fun doesn’t stop there—on December 7, the 1st Abergavenny Scouts will host their first-ever Christmas Craft Fair. Just beyond the festive celebrations at the Abergavenny Christmas Market, residents are invited to wander over to Fairfield Car Park to support local organisations.
This exciting event will feature a variety of handcrafted Christmas goods, including log reindeer, ornaments, and other seasonal treats.
In addition to the Scout-run stalls, the Scouts have collaborated with other local groups to make their market extra special.
The Girl Guides, Rangers, and St John’s Ambulance will also be part of the festivities, offering a range of fun, interactive activities. From face painting to hands-on CPR lessons, there will be something for everyone to enjoy, all while raising awareness for the great work these organisations do in the community.
These events represent a wonderful opportunity for the Scouts to get involved and make a tangible difference in Abergavenny, especially in light of recent challenges faced by the local community.
By offering these activities, the Scouts are not only raising funds for important causes but also building connections, fostering a sense of togetherness, and providing opportunities for local residents to contribute to meaningful initiatives.