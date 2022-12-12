Abergavenny Round Table annual Santa’s Sleigh tour of the Abergavenny area begins tonight with a visit to Govilon and Gilwern.

Santa has made a special effort to take a break from his Christmas preparations to drop into Abergavenny and say hello and this year for the first time in two years will be stopping to chat and have his picture taken at designated Santa Stops.

He will be arriving in Abergavenny at 4.30pm today (Monday) and setting off on his tour of the area

Here’s the route for tonight - check our website tomorrow for details of where he can be seen on the second night of his tour.

We’d love to see your pictures with Father Christmas - go to our Facebook page and upload them - and we’ll print as many as we can in this week’s paper.

Abergavenny Round Table will have a Santa tracker and a live Facebook video stream so you can see where Santa is at all times during his journey.

Start

Merthyr Road, B4246

Elms Road

Llanwenarth View

Elms Road

Merthyr Road, B4246

Abergavenny Road, B4246

School Lane

Station Road

Derwen Deg Close

SANTA STOP

Station Road

Unnamed Road adjacent to Linden Grove

SANTA STOP

Merthyr Road, B4246

Church Road

Church Lane

Mill Lane

Dragon Lane

The Avenue

Maple Gardens

The Avenue

Merthyr Road, B4246

Enter Gilwern

Abergavenny Road, A4077

Crossroads

Cae Meldon

Mametz Grove

SANTA STOP

Cae Meldon

Oak Tree Lane

Crawshay Bailey Close

SANTA STOP

Oak Tree Lane

Cae Meldon

Kennelwood

Common Road

Tyr Common

Fairhome

Cae Meldon

The Halfpennys

The Shires

The Halfpennys

Cae Meldon

Common Road

Brynglas

Dan y Bryn

Cae Derw

SANTA STOP

Dan y Bryn

Brynglas

Llanwenarth View

Broadmead

Abergavenny Road, A4077

Main Road, A4077

Back Road

Crickhowell Road, A4077

Dan-y-Bont

Crickhowell Road, A4077

Church Road

Old Church Road

Forest Hill

Malford Grove

SANTA STOP

Church Road

Orchard Close

SANTA STOP

Church Road

Glangrwyney Road

Cae Meldon

Common Road

Crickhowell Road, A4077

Abergavenny Road, A4077

Usk Drive

Abergavenny Road, A4077

FINISH

If you would like to make a donation to Abergavenny Round Table to support local good causes you can text the word ELF to 70460 to donate £3. Texts cost £3 plus one standard rate message.