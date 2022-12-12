Abergavenny Round Table annual Santa’s Sleigh tour of the Abergavenny area begins tonight with a visit to Govilon and Gilwern.
Santa has made a special effort to take a break from his Christmas preparations to drop into Abergavenny and say hello and this year for the first time in two years will be stopping to chat and have his picture taken at designated Santa Stops.
He will be arriving in Abergavenny at 4.30pm today (Monday) and setting off on his tour of the area
Here’s the route for tonight - check our website tomorrow for details of where he can be seen on the second night of his tour.
We’d love to see your pictures with Father Christmas - go to our Facebook page and upload them - and we’ll print as many as we can in this week’s paper.
Abergavenny Round Table will have a Santa tracker and a live Facebook video stream so you can see where Santa is at all times during his journey.
Start
Merthyr Road, B4246
Elms Road
Llanwenarth View
Elms Road
Merthyr Road, B4246
Abergavenny Road, B4246
School Lane
Station Road
Derwen Deg Close
SANTA STOP
Station Road
Unnamed Road adjacent to Linden Grove
SANTA STOP
Merthyr Road, B4246
Church Road
Church Lane
Mill Lane
Dragon Lane
The Avenue
Maple Gardens
The Avenue
Merthyr Road, B4246
Enter Gilwern
Abergavenny Road, A4077
Crossroads
Cae Meldon
Mametz Grove
SANTA STOP
Cae Meldon
Oak Tree Lane
Crawshay Bailey Close
SANTA STOP
Oak Tree Lane
Cae Meldon
Kennelwood
Common Road
Tyr Common
Fairhome
Cae Meldon
The Halfpennys
The Shires
The Halfpennys
Cae Meldon
Common Road
Brynglas
Dan y Bryn
Cae Derw
SANTA STOP
Dan y Bryn
Brynglas
Llanwenarth View
Broadmead
Abergavenny Road, A4077
Main Road, A4077
Back Road
Crickhowell Road, A4077
Dan-y-Bont
Crickhowell Road, A4077
Church Road
Old Church Road
Forest Hill
Malford Grove
SANTA STOP
Church Road
Orchard Close
SANTA STOP
Church Road
Glangrwyney Road
Cae Meldon
Common Road
Crickhowell Road, A4077
Abergavenny Road, A4077
Usk Drive
Abergavenny Road, A4077
FINISH
If you would like to make a donation to Abergavenny Round Table to support local good causes you can text the word ELF to 70460 to donate £3. Texts cost £3 plus one standard rate message.