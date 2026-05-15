Old Hereford Road remains closed between its junctions with Rother Avenue and Underhill Crescent. The closure could affect transport for learners at the nearby to King Henry VIII 3-19 school. Meanwhile part of the street remains off limits to the public and motorists have been asked to find alternative routes.
Diversions are in place which may cause congestion as police urge people to stay away from the area. Gwent Police has been approached for a comment.
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