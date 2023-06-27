Solar panels became a clear choice to the club, especially following further conversation with Andy Green of Green Park Power–a company that has previously sponsored the club. “We were able to come to an understanding with Andy and the team; what would be the best course of action for the club; our expectations, what would sustain it for years to come and save us the most. The idea of reducing our carbon footprint and saving energy was also massively appealing. With that we were able to present a strong case to the WRU, putting us ahead of the game.”