AN 66-year-old Abergavenny man has been ordered to pay a fine after he was caught watching TV without an up-to-date licence.
John Jones of St Helens Road appeared at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty to using a colour television without a valid licence on June 11, 2024.
The current cost of a TV licence is £169.50 for colour television and £57 for black and white televisions.
The BBC uses revenue raise from the licence fee to provide television, radio and online services nationwide.
Mr Jones was ordered to pay a £40 fine plus a £16 surcharge.