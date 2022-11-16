Abergavenny Remembers the Fallen
Subscribe newsletter
The period of Remembrance is one of great national importance as it gives us the opportunity to commemorate those who have fallen in wars throughout the ages. It is a time that is particularly poignant in the town of Abergavenny, due to its deep military connections and history.
A month of remembrance began with a small memorial service on November 6 in Llanfoist Chapel,which paid tribute to those who were killed in conflict and buried in the Commonwealth War Graves and other war graves in Llanfoist Cemetery. The service was well attended by both veterans and locals people.
Following this, on November 11 town dignitaries gathered to Abergavenny Castle, where maroons were set off at 11am. In conjunction with this, a service at the Abergavenny War Memorial, was held and led by Reverend Jeff Pearse.
November 13 saw an incredible turn out for the Remembrance Parade, with residents commenting that it was the largest parade and service they had seen “in a long time”.
Prior to the event, a brief service was held at the Town Hall for the laying of wreaths on the Cenotaph in the Town Hall Tunnel, conducted by Father John Connell from St Mary’s Priory Church. This was the starting point for the parade, which would see people march the stretch of Abergavenny.
Led by the Borough Band, the parade brought all different generations together, from the Brownies, Guides, Scouts, Beavers, Squirrels and Cubs to the veterans.
Numerous groups and associations from across Abergavenny, Monmouth and Gwent participated, including Ukranian refugees, the Abergavenny Sancturary (representing Syrian and Afghan refugees), the Abergavenny Combined Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club, as well as the Army Cadet Force and Air Training Corps.
Travelling via High Street and Frogmore Street, the parade made its way to the War Memorial, arriving at three minutes to eleven for an introduction and prayer, also led by Reverend Jeff Pearse. A two-minute silence ensued, followed by the Last Post sounded by the Bugler Ffion Johnson, from the Borough Band.
Some 40 wreaths were laid at the foot of the Memorial before the service concluded with prayer, hymns and a rendition of the Welsh and English national anthems.
The end of the service saw the parade reform and march back to the Cenotaph, to be dismissed by the Parade Marshall, Cadet Sergeant Major Instructor, Ty Gravell.
Commenting on the success of the parade and the large numbers who turned out to take part, Vice Chair of the Royal British Legion (RBL), Abergavenny Branch, Peter Farthing said, “On behalf of the RBL Abergavenny Branch, which is responsible for the parade along with the town council (especially Sandra Rosser), we would like to thank everybody – young and old – who took part and attended all services and parades over the period of Remembrance.”
The events have served the town as a great reminder of the immeasurable sacrifices of the men and women who have fought on behalf of the country. “When you go home, tell them of us and say, for your tomorrow, we gave our today”.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |