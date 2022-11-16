Abergavenny Remembers the Fallen

Commenting on the success of the parade and the large numbers who turned out to take part, Vice Chair of the Royal British Legion (RBL), Abergavenny Branch, Peter Farthing said, “On behalf of the RBL Abergavenny Branch, which is responsible for the parade along with the town council (especially Sandra Rosser), we would like to thank everybody – young and old – who took part and attended all services and parades over the period of Remembrance.”