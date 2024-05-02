The Abergavenny Quiz League concluded its 2023-2024 season at the end of March. The Crown, Longtown ‘A’ team won this year’s competition despite stiff competition from runners-up the Hunters’ Moon team from Llangattock Lingoed, who won the trophy last year.
The league currently hosts nine teams, with the season running from October to March. Games are played on Sunday evenings at a variety of local pubs, with four players comprising a team for each match.
If you think that you would like to enter a team to play in next year’s competition, please contact David Bishop (Chairman) at [email protected]