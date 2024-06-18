A PAEDOPHILE has been remanded in custody after being arrested in Abergavenny with over 16,000 child abuse films and images in his possession.
Cardiff Crown Court heard that Mark Hoe, 63, of Poplars Road, Llantilio Pertholey pleaded guilty to making 1,373 category A images, 1,118 category B images, and 13,624 category C images.
The defendant also pleaded guilty to the distribution of 117 category A images, 25 category B, and 14 category C images.
The timeline of Hoe’s offences stretched from February 8, 2023 to April 3, 2024.
The prosecution was led by Laurence Jones and Hoe was represented by Julia Cox.
Judge Paul Hobson ordered that Hoe be remanded in custody until his sentencing on June 26.