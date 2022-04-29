Abergavenny nature reserve walk amongst the best in country

A nature reserve near Abergavenny has been selected as one of the best woodland walks in Wales by Natural Resources Wales.

Located around 7 miles from Abergavenny town centre, the Alder Tree Boardwalk in Coed y Cerrig National Nature Reserve is a half-mile walk that takes around 30 minutes to complete. The wide and level boardwalk, with passing places, enables you to enjoy the wet valley bottom.

In spring, look out for showy marsh marigolds and the delicate pink ‘umbrellas’ of valerian growing along boardwalk, and smell the fragrant bluebells growing along the path section.

From the splendour of bluebell-carpeted forest floors to the aromatic blends of wild herbs, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has selected five of the very best woodland walks across Wales where people of all ages and abilities can experience the sights, sounds and smells of the season.

The five spring walks include an accessible trail for wheelchair users and families with pushchairs, and an easy trail suitable for off-road mobility scooters. Every route takes visitors through a woodland managed by NRW.

Each walking trail is signposted from start to finish and graded to give an indication of its difficulty. The information panel at the start of the trail tells you which waymarkers (a coloured arrow or other symbol) to follow and what to look out for along the route.

NRW’s five woodland walks for spring are:

· Alder Tree Boardwalk, Coed y Cerrig National Nature Reserve, near Abergavenny - spring flowers alongside a wheelchair-accessible boardwalk through alder woodland

· Millstream Walk, Coed y Fron Wyllt, near Ruthin – a woodland path edged with bluebells and primroses

· Cefndeuddwr Trail, Coed y Brenin Visitor Centre, near Dolgellau – an easy trail suitable for off-road mobility scooters through beech tree woodland full of bluebells

· Gogerddan Trail, Gogerddan Wood, near Aberystwyth - stunning displays of bluebells amidst veteran trees

· Nash Trail, Nash Wood, near Presteigne - border country woodland with carpets of bluebells

Mary Galliers, NRW’s recreation and access promotion advisor, said:

“The UK is home to half of the world’s bluebell population. Visitors to our sites will be able to feast their eyes on the vibrant blue hue of the native bluebell alongside the delicate shades of primroses and anemones on our walks. Woodlands are also home to hundreds of plant species including mosses, lichens and ferns.

“Listen out for an array of birdsong to accompany you on your walk from the distinctive call and rhythmic drumming display of the Great Spotted Woodpecker to the trilling in the treetops from a wood warbler.

“Spring is also time to take in heady scents of nature from the sweet and delicate fragrance of bluebells to the tangy aromas of wild garlic and wood sorrel.”

Find out more about visiting these woodlands on NRW’s website: www.naturalresources.wales/walks-for-spring