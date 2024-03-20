MCC's Economy, Employment & Skills Department will host two job fairs in April.
On the April, 11 at Abergavenny Market Hall and April, 18 at Caldicot Choir Hall, residents can speak to local employers from care, construction, hospitality, logistics, retail and more on employment opportunities within Monmouthshire.
The two events will bring together a variety of local employers to provide information for people looking to start a new role, start a career, or change careers.
The event aims to make Monmouthshire a place where residents feel supported in their career and can access the education, employment, and skills needed to thrive throughout working life.
Working with communities to create a support network that will meet the expectations and needs that residents and local businesses deserve further establishes Monmouthshire as one of the best places in the country to live, learn and work.
Cllr Paul Griffiths, said: "This is a great opportunity to bring residents and different organisations together and showcase what opportunities there are in Monmouthshire. Thank you to all the organisations that have signed up to attend."
If any local businesses are interested in attending, there is still time to sign up for a space. Please call Stephen Cooper, Employment Liaison Officer on 07929749966.
Find out more about the Economy, Employment & Skills Department and about different events, by visiting: https://www.mccemployskills.co.uk/