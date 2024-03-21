This morning in Abergavenny, it's a cool 9°C.
The sky is cloudy with sunny spells.
There's no chance of rain.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 11°C.
Again, it will be cloudy with sunny spells.
There's still no chance of rain.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will be a bit cooler at 8°C.
There will be scattered showers.
By the afternoon, the temperature will drop to 6°C.
The sun will come out and there will be no rain.
The general trend for the rest of the week shows temperatures ranging from 4°C to 6°C.
The sky will continue to be cloudy with sunny spells.
There's no chance of rain in the forecast.
This article was automatically generated