Sigma 3 Kitchens is proud to announce the official opening of their new kitchen and bedroom showroom located at 18 Cross Street, Abergavenny.
The showroom's grand unveiling took place on Saturday, June 15, with the esteemed Mayor of Abergavenny, Chris Holland, cutting the red ribbon to declare it open.
The historic building, originally constructed in 1926 by WHSmith, now houses the latest in kitchen and bedroom designs. As the top-rated kitchen retailer in the UK with a stellar 5-star Trustpilot rating, Sigma 3 Kitchens is dedicated to providing clients with an exceptional design experience and service.
The team at Sigma 3 Kitchens invites residents and visitors to explore their showroom and discover the innovative and stylish options available for kitchens and bedrooms. With a commitment to customer satisfaction, Sigma 3 Kitchens aims to exceed expectations and deliver excellence in every aspect of the design process.
Visit the new showroom on Cross Street to witness the epitome of kitchen and bedroom design excellence.