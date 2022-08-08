Abergavenny man who went missing found by police
Monday 8th August 2022 3:07 pm
Stephen Hopkins, 51, went missing from Abergavenny last week (Pic from Gwent Police )
A man from Abergavenny who went missing last week has been found safe and well, police have confirmed.
Stephen Hopkins, 51, had been last seen in Abergavenny on the morning of Monday August 1.
After issuing an online appeal last week for information regarding Mr Hopkins’ whereabouts, Gwent Police confirmed this morning via a social media post that he had been found safe and well.
In their social media post, Gwent Police also thanked the public for sharing their appeal.
