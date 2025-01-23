“Ishmael recalled, ‘The indignity of it was too much for him to bear. And so one night he filled the bathtub up with some whiskey and got in with his electric guitar which was plugged into an amp. He played the riff to ‘Smoke on the Water’, before pulling his beloved Gibson Les Paul into the booze-filled tub and that was the end of Jimmy and his dreams of being a rock god. It all went up in smoke.’