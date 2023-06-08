A man from Abergavenny has been sentenced to eight months in prison following several offences, Gwent Police have reported.
Guy Seabourne, 37, appeared at Newport Magistrates Court on Tuesday May 16.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of theft from a shop, burglary, two breaches of a criminal behaviour order and possession of a controlled class B drug, amphetamine.
Officer in the case, Police Constable Nathan Ford, said: "Seabourne went on a crime spree showing no regard for others or a previously granted court order.
"We hope this sentence reflects the seriousness of Seabourne's behaviour and the dedication we have to bringing offenders to justice. When it comes to tackling these types of crimes, we're guided not only by information gathered through our investigations, but also by the vital information the public gives us.
"We urge anybody who has any information of crime to come forward by dialling 101 or 999 emergency.
"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."