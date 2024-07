Turnip explained, “As we walked back up the overflow in single file, with Big Tony carrying JFK Jones, who was fading in and out of consciousness with pain, the guy in high-vis started having a go but he could see from our demeanour and the way Fast Eddie suddenly started doing spontaneous karate moves that he needed to leave us the hell alone. We had a world to save and dead princes to talk too, and no jobsworth was going to interfere with that!”